India and Kuwait Forge Strategic Partnership to Combat Cross-Border Terrorism

During a high-profile visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India and Kuwait have vowed to bolster cooperation in counter-terrorism, unequivocally condemning terrorism in all its manifestations. This includes a strong stance against cross-border terrorism, which has long been a point of contention in South Asia.

The discussions, held in the Gulf nation, underscored the importance of disrupting terrorism financing networks and dismantling infrastructure that supports extremism. Both sides agreed on the urgent need to clamp down on the misuse of cyberspace for radicalization and terror-related activities.

Moreover, the talks concluded with an agreement to elevate bilateral ties to a strategic partnership. Together, India and Kuwait will focus on enhancing cooperation in intelligence sharing, law enforcement, and joint counter-terrorism operations, marking a significant step forward in their diplomatic relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)