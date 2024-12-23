Defendant's Outburst: Slipper Hurled at Judge in Courtroom Drama

A courtroom in Thane district, Maharashtra, witnessed unexpected drama when a 22-year-old murder accused hurled a slipper at a judge. The incident occurred during a hearing on Saturday afternoon, capturing attention for its sheer audacity.

Police reports state that the slipper missed its target, instead striking a wooden frame near the judge's desk before landing beside the bench clerk. The accused, identified as Kiran Santosh Bharam, was in the process of requesting a transfer of his case for which his lawyer's absence added to the tension.

The dramatic outburst prompted authorities to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Bharam on charges of assaulting a public servant, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The judicial proceedings, held in a Kalyan town court, are part of an ongoing investigation into the murder case against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)