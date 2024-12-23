Left Menu

Ex-Marine's Extradition Stirs Controversy: Training Chinese Pilots Lands Former U.S. Pilot in Legal Turbulence

Australia's Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus approved the U.S. extradition request for Daniel Duggan, a former Marine charged with violating arms control laws by training Chinese military pilots. Duggan insists on his innocence, while his family pursues legal options against the extradition scheduled between December 30 and February 17.

23-12-2024
Australia's Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus announced the approval of a U.S. extradition request for ex-Marine Daniel Duggan, who allegedly breached arms control laws by training Chinese military pilots. Duggan, arrested in New South Wales in 2022, faces potential prosecution in the United States.

Duggan, who has lived in China since 2014, was found eligible for surrender by a New South Wales magistrate in May. Dreyfus confirmed that Duggan was given the chance to make representations before the decision was made, but remains set for extradition.

Duggan's family expresses devastation over the decision, with extradition expected between December 30 and February 17. His wife, Saffrine, said their legal team is contemplating further actions. Duggan maintains his innocence, and his attorneys argue a lack of evidence connecting him to military activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

