Left Menu

Empowering Youth: Modi's Government Jobs Initiative Sets Record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a record provision of 10 lakh permanent government jobs over the last year and a half. Emphasizing a mission mode operation, the recruitment process is driven by honesty and transparency. Modi highlighted women empowerment, youth-centric policies, and the National Education Policy's language inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 11:44 IST
Empowering Youth: Modi's Government Jobs Initiative Sets Record
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a new benchmark set by his government, boasting the allocation of nearly 10 lakh permanent government jobs to young individuals over the past 18 months. This unprecedented 'mission mode' employment initiative was shared during a speaking engagement at a virtual Rozgar Mela, where over 71,000 candidates received appointment letters.

Modi emphasized that youth are at the heart of his administration's agenda, while transparency remains pivotal to the recruitment drive. Notably, a considerable number of these recruits are women, aligning with the government's efforts to facilitate female self-reliance across various sectors. Initiatives like the 26-week maternity leave policy and women-dominated ownership under 'PM Awas Yojana' highlight the ongoing women-led development across the nation.

The Prime Minister also urged maximizing Indian youths' talents under various schemes, citing National Education Policy reforms that promote mother tongue usage and accessible multilingual recruitment exams. He acknowledged former Prime Minister Charan Singh's legacy through continued rural job opportunities development. Union Minister Jitendra Singh reported significant OBC recruitment, noting improvements compared to prior administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024