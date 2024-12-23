Empowering Youth: Modi's Government Jobs Initiative Sets Record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a new benchmark set by his government, boasting the allocation of nearly 10 lakh permanent government jobs to young individuals over the past 18 months. This unprecedented 'mission mode' employment initiative was shared during a speaking engagement at a virtual Rozgar Mela, where over 71,000 candidates received appointment letters.

Modi emphasized that youth are at the heart of his administration's agenda, while transparency remains pivotal to the recruitment drive. Notably, a considerable number of these recruits are women, aligning with the government's efforts to facilitate female self-reliance across various sectors. Initiatives like the 26-week maternity leave policy and women-dominated ownership under 'PM Awas Yojana' highlight the ongoing women-led development across the nation.

The Prime Minister also urged maximizing Indian youths' talents under various schemes, citing National Education Policy reforms that promote mother tongue usage and accessible multilingual recruitment exams. He acknowledged former Prime Minister Charan Singh's legacy through continued rural job opportunities development. Union Minister Jitendra Singh reported significant OBC recruitment, noting improvements compared to prior administrations.

