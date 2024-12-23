Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Lives in Purnea
Five individuals, including two children, lost their lives, and eight others were injured in Dhamdaha, Purnea after a speeding vehicle struck them. The driver fled the scene. Police are working to identify all victims and locate the driver responsible for the tragic incident.
A heartbreaking accident in Purnea's Dhamdaha area claimed the lives of five people, including two children, while leaving eight others injured. The speeding pick-up vehicle that caused the tragedy fled the scene, according to local authorities.
The incident occurred around 8 pm on a Sunday evening in the village of Dhokwa. Among the deceased were Jyotish Thakur, Sanyukta Devi, and two children, Akhilesh and Amardeep. Authorities are still working to identify the remaining victims.
Sandeep Goldy, SDPO of Dhamdaha, stated that while two victims died on the spot, three more succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. A manhunt is underway to find the driver of the vehicle, who escaped immediately after the crash.
