Daring Kidnapping in Bhubaneswar: Hunt for Suspects Underway
A woman was kidnapped and her male companion assaulted in Bhubaneswar by four unidentified suspects. The woman was found safe after a police search, while her companion suffered critical injuries. Police are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the culprits responsible for the crime.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Bhubaneswar, a woman was kidnapped and her male companion was brutally assaulted by four unidentified individuals early Monday morning. The perpetrators attacked the pair in the Lumbini Vihar area around 1.30 am, according to local police reports.
The victim, who was later found unharmed, was released in the Barmunda area following a police search operation. Her companion, Akash Singh, is currently hospitalized with severe injuries.
Bhubaneswar police have intensified their efforts, conducting raids across the city to capture those responsible for the attack, which involved a white car used by the suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
