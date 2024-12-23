Manipur Police Recruits Graduate Amid Ongoing Disturbances
Nearly 2,000 recruits of the Manipur Police have completed their training at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Assam. The training aimed to prepare them for deployment in the violence-stricken state. The programme emphasized endurance, national integration, and proficiency in handling arms and unarmed combat.
Nearly 2,000 recruits from the Manipur Police have successfully completed their rigorous training programme at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Assam, bolstering the force in the strife-torn northeastern state.
The graduation ceremony was attended by Assam and Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, indicating the importance of this strategic initiative.
In light of the ongoing violence in Manipur, the training placed significant emphasis on physical endurance, national integration, and combat skills. This programme is part of a broader effort to restore stability and law and order in the region.
