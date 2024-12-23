Major Breakthrough: Top Maoist Leader Arrested in Chhattisgarh
Prabhakar Rao, a senior Maoist leader with a Rs 25 lakh bounty, was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. His capture marks a significant triumph in the fight against Left-wing extremism. Rao, active for 40 years, was closely affiliated with top Maoist personnel across several states.
In a major breakthrough in the battle against Maoist insurgency, security forces have captured Prabhakar Rao, a high-ranking Maoist leader, in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. Known for his involvement over four decades, Rao's arrest is seen as a pivotal success by local authorities.
Prabhakar Rao, who operated under the alias Balmuri Narayan Rao, is a Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee Member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). He was apprehended on Sunday following intelligence operations in the Antagarh police area, according to Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P.
Rao, who carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, had been a key figure in logistical support for the Maoists. His extensive involvement with top leaders across various Indian states has been documented, making his capture a crucial step in curbing Maoist activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
