Delhi Schools Empower Educators with Crisis Management Training

Amidst repeated hoax bomb threats causing concern among school administrators, Delhi Police has initiated a training program for educators to better handle such incidents, officials reported on Monday.

In partnership with the Education Department, police convened a seminar for teachers from both public and private schools, emphasizing the importance of calm and coordinated responses during crisis situations.

Beyond bomb threat protocols, the session also highlighted cybercrime awareness and substance abuse prevention, aiming to equip educators with the skills necessary to support and protect students.

