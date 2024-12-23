Left Menu

Delhi Schools Empower Educators with Crisis Management Training

In response to recurring hoax bomb threats, the Delhi Police organized a comprehensive training for school staff, focusing on crisis management, cyber awareness, and substance abuse prevention. Conducted in collaboration with the Education Department, the initiative aimed to better equip educators in handling emergencies and supporting students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:59 IST
Delhi Schools Empower Educators with Crisis Management Training
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst repeated hoax bomb threats causing concern among school administrators, Delhi Police has initiated a training program for educators to better handle such incidents, officials reported on Monday.

In partnership with the Education Department, police convened a seminar for teachers from both public and private schools, emphasizing the importance of calm and coordinated responses during crisis situations.

Beyond bomb threat protocols, the session also highlighted cybercrime awareness and substance abuse prevention, aiming to equip educators with the skills necessary to support and protect students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

