CISF Introduces New Transfer Policy for Better Work-Life Balance
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced a new transfer and posting policy to enhance work-life balance for its personnel. It prioritizes choice postings for staff retiring within two years, women, and working couples, aiming to address grievances and ensure educational continuity for children.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unveiled a fresh transfer and posting policy to promote work-life harmony among its personnel, who safeguard key national assets. This initiative aims to address personal grievances and cater to families, while maintaining operational standards.
This policy prioritizes personnel retiring within the next two years, followed by women and working couples. It will affect non-gazetted officers from constable to inspector, a group with significant grievances.
Inspector General K C Samantaray emphasized that accommodating personal needs without affecting operations is crucial. The initiative also considers children's educational cycles, and allows merit-based preference for domain experts owing to their specialized skills.
