Left Menu

CISF Introduces New Transfer Policy for Better Work-Life Balance

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced a new transfer and posting policy to enhance work-life balance for its personnel. It prioritizes choice postings for staff retiring within two years, women, and working couples, aiming to address grievances and ensure educational continuity for children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:10 IST
CISF Introduces New Transfer Policy for Better Work-Life Balance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unveiled a fresh transfer and posting policy to promote work-life harmony among its personnel, who safeguard key national assets. This initiative aims to address personal grievances and cater to families, while maintaining operational standards.

This policy prioritizes personnel retiring within the next two years, followed by women and working couples. It will affect non-gazetted officers from constable to inspector, a group with significant grievances.

Inspector General K C Samantaray emphasized that accommodating personal needs without affecting operations is crucial. The initiative also considers children's educational cycles, and allows merit-based preference for domain experts owing to their specialized skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024