Revolutionizing Crime Tracking: CBI's Bharatpol Platform

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched 'Bharatpol', a state-of-the-art online platform aiming to transform how Indian law enforcement agencies interact with Interpol. This initiative allows states, Union Territories, and central agencies to easily send requests to Interpol for information on international fugitives and other issues.

As India's National Central Bureau for Interpol, the CBI can facilitate data exchange with counterpart agencies across Interpol's global network. It helps in tracking crime or criminals in India and enables the sharing of intelligence to assist global law enforcement efforts.

The introduction of Bharatpol replaces outdated email communications, thereby reducing processing times and enhancing case tracking efficiency. Expected to launch officially on January 7, under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the platform has already shown promise in returning 100 wanted criminals to India since 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)