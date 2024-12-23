Left Menu

Revolutionizing Crime Tracking: CBI's Bharatpol Platform

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unveiled a groundbreaking online platform, 'Bharatpol', to streamline interaction with Interpol for fugitive tracking and intelligence sharing. This initiative promises to enhance coordination between India's law enforcement and international partners, leading to more efficient handling of criminal cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched 'Bharatpol', a state-of-the-art online platform aiming to transform how Indian law enforcement agencies interact with Interpol. This initiative allows states, Union Territories, and central agencies to easily send requests to Interpol for information on international fugitives and other issues.

As India's National Central Bureau for Interpol, the CBI can facilitate data exchange with counterpart agencies across Interpol's global network. It helps in tracking crime or criminals in India and enables the sharing of intelligence to assist global law enforcement efforts.

The introduction of Bharatpol replaces outdated email communications, thereby reducing processing times and enhancing case tracking efficiency. Expected to launch officially on January 7, under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the platform has already shown promise in returning 100 wanted criminals to India since 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

