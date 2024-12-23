Vandal Parade: Seven Arrested for Hasanpura Chaos

In a dramatic turn of events, police paraded seven individuals accused of creating chaos in the Hasanpura area by vandalizing and setting vehicles ablaze.

These suspects allegedly looted goods from the vehicles, with authorities recovering iron rods from the scene. They reportedly acted in retaliation for a recent shooting targeting one of their associate's homes.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Amit Kumar, confirmed that charges have been filed against the accused at the Sadar police station, as the community calls for justice in the wake of the disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)