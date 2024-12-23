Revenge Shooting in South Delhi: Five Arrested

Five people, including two juveniles, were apprehended in South Delhi following a shooting incident that left a 20-year-old man injured, authorities reported on Monday.

Kunal, a resident of Madangir, was shot on Sunday in Ambedkar Nagar. A spent cartridge was discovered at the site, and an FIR was lodged against the suspects, according to a police officer. Investigations led to the arrests of Kamal alias Anna, Shubham, Sahil, and two minors.

Officers recovered two country-made pistols, a knife, and two motorcycles used in the crime. Preliminary findings suggest the attack was a result of personal vengeance after Anna was reportedly beaten by Kunal and his friend Sera in an earlier confrontation, officials stated.

