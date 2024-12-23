Revenge Shooting in South Delhi: Five Arrested
Five individuals, including two juveniles, were arrested in South Delhi for a shooting incident that injured a 20-year-old man. The attack, motivated by personal enmity, involved Kamal alias Anna and Sahil as the shooters. Weapons and motorcycles used were recovered by police.
Five people, including two juveniles, were apprehended in South Delhi following a shooting incident that left a 20-year-old man injured, authorities reported on Monday.
Kunal, a resident of Madangir, was shot on Sunday in Ambedkar Nagar. A spent cartridge was discovered at the site, and an FIR was lodged against the suspects, according to a police officer. Investigations led to the arrests of Kamal alias Anna, Shubham, Sahil, and two minors.
Officers recovered two country-made pistols, a knife, and two motorcycles used in the crime. Preliminary findings suggest the attack was a result of personal vengeance after Anna was reportedly beaten by Kunal and his friend Sera in an earlier confrontation, officials stated.
