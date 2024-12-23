Tragedy in Gujarat: Justice Sought for 11-Year-Old Victim
An 11-year-old girl from Gujarat fell victim to abduction and rape, succumbing to her injuries after a week-long battle. Her tragic death has sparked political tensions and prompted discussions on safety for migrant workers. The accused, a migrant worker, has been arrested.
An 11-year-old girl tragically succumbed to her injuries at a government hospital in Gujarat after being abducted and raped in Bharuch district's industrial area, officials confirmed.
The victim was initially treated at Ankleshwar's civil hospital but was later transferred to SSG Hospital in Vadodara due to severe internal injuries. Unfortunately, she experienced two cardiac arrests and could not be revived, hospital sources reported.
The accused, a 36-year-old Jharkhand native and industrial worker, was arrested following the heinous act. The incident led to political friction, with a visit from Congress minister Dipika Pandey Singh who criticized the Gujarat government over its handling of migrant laborer safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
