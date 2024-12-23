Jan Suraaj Party Joins Call for Exam Cancelation Amid Alleged Irregularities

The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, has publicly supported demands for canceling a recent exam conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission, citing allegations of malpractice. Party president Manoj Bharti addressed the situation in a letter to the chief secretary, urging a re-assessment at all examination centers.

Concerns over a potential question paper leak at a center in the capital led to protests during the Combined Competitive Exams. The BPSC and local authorities dismissed these claims, asserting they were fabricated by disruptive elements aiming to trigger exam cancellation.

Nonetheless, the government has authorized a re-examination for over 5,000 students from one center. Opposition figures, including Tejashwi Yadav and Pappu Yadav, have expressed their backing of the candidates' grievances, while district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh denounced the protests as politically driven, vowing strict action against responsible parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)