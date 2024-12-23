Justice Demanded in Custodial Death of Somnath Suryavanshi

Somnath Suryavanshi's death in judicial custody has sparked demands for justice in Maharashtra's Parbhani district. His brother, Premnath, is calling for action against police officials allegedly involved in the incident.

During a visit, Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with the family, gathering details about the sequence of events leading to Suryavanshi's death amid the district's unrest. Gandhi alleged that Suryavanshi, a Dalit protecting constitutional values, fell victim to a discriminatory custodial death.

Following the vandalism of a Constitution replica, Suryavanshi was arrested and later died in state-run hospital under suspect conditions. His family shared post-mortem evidence with Gandhi, supporting claims of misconduct by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)