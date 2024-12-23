Left Menu

Ex-Constable's Ill-Gotten Wealth Uncovered in Madhya Pradesh

A former Madhya Pradesh constable, Saurabh Sharma, has been found with Rs 7.98-crore in moveable assets, including cash and silver, by the Lokayukta Police. The investigation revealed corruption dealings, involving possessions such as a school and hotel under names of family and associates.

23-12-2024
Authorities have uncovered an extensive array of moveable assets, valued at Rs 7.98-crore, from Saurabh Sharma, a former constable in Madhya Pradesh's transport department. The Lokayukta Police, in an anti-corruption operation, discovered the assets, which include Rs 2.87-crore in cash and 234 kilograms of silver, according to a senior official.

Explorations on December 18 and 19 at Sharma's residence and workplace resulted in the recovery of these assets. Reports state that Saurabh Sharma entered the transport department in 2015 under compassionate grounds and voluntarily retired in 2023. His wealth accumulation stemmed from alleged corrupt practices, directing funds into ventures like a school and hotel leveraging family and close associates' names.

With searches yielding substantial finds at both his home and office, including foreign currency and jewelry, summons have been issued to Sharma and his relatives for interrogation. Additionally, the income tax department has engaged in separate measures, confiscating large sums of cash and gold linked to Sharma's associate, Chetan Singh Gaud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

