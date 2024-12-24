Biden's Bold Move: Commuting Federal Death Sentences

In a landmark decision, President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of 37 federal inmates on death row, converting their penalties to life imprisonment without parole. This move comes as Biden prepares to hand over power to President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, firmly showcasing his opposition to the death penalty.

Biden's clemency decisions are irreversible by successors, even though future cases may pursue the death penalty more aggressively. Trump had previously reinstated federal executions after a nearly 20-year halt. Biden resumed executing federal policy by putting executions on hold right when he took office in January 2021.

This decision excludes cases involving terrorism or hate-motivated mass murders. It has garnered both praise from human-rights organizations and criticism from Republican lawmakers, illustrating the ongoing debate over capital punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)