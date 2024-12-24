Left Menu

Biden's Bold Move: Commuting Federal Death Sentences

President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of 37 federal inmates on death row, converting them to life imprisonment without parole. This move precedes his handover to President-elect Donald Trump and is part of Biden's long-standing opposition to the death penalty. The decision, irreversible by his successor, excludes cases involving terrorism or hate-motivated mass murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 00:03 IST
Biden's Bold Move: Commuting Federal Death Sentences

In a landmark decision, President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of 37 federal inmates on death row, converting their penalties to life imprisonment without parole. This move comes as Biden prepares to hand over power to President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, firmly showcasing his opposition to the death penalty.

Biden's clemency decisions are irreversible by successors, even though future cases may pursue the death penalty more aggressively. Trump had previously reinstated federal executions after a nearly 20-year halt. Biden resumed executing federal policy by putting executions on hold right when he took office in January 2021.

This decision excludes cases involving terrorism or hate-motivated mass murders. It has garnered both praise from human-rights organizations and criticism from Republican lawmakers, illustrating the ongoing debate over capital punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024