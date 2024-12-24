Biden's Bold Clemency Move: Halting Federal Executions
U.S. President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 37 federal inmates on death row, converting them to life imprisonment. This decision came before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, aiming to frustrate Trump's execution agenda. Biden's clemency move aligns with his anti-death penalty stance despite facing significant criticism.
In a significant presidential move, U.S. President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 37 federal inmates on death row, effectively halting their impending executions. The decision was made public ahead of the transition to President-elect Donald Trump's administration.
Biden's clemency action is a clear opposition to Trump's execution expansion plans. Despite facing criticism from Trump's camp and some Republican lawmakers, Biden stands firm on his commitment to ending the death penalty at the federal level, a promise he made during his 2020 campaign.
Biden's decision has been lauded by human rights organizations, who view it as a pivotal step towards nationwide abolition. The move, however, excludes death row inmates convicted of terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder, sparking varied reactions across the political spectrum.
