Fugitive Nabbed After 33 Years: Kale's Dramatic Arrest in Mumbai

Babu Gudgiram Kale, wanted for allegedly murdering his wife in 1991, was arrested in Mumbai after 33 years in hiding. The Navi Mumbai police used intelligence and technical inputs to track and apprehend him. He was produced in court and is remanded in custody until January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-12-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 10:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling capture after over three decades, Navi Mumbai police have taken into custody Babu Gudgiram Kale, accused of murdering his wife in 1991. The arrest came as Kale, now 70, was working discreetly as a labourer and selling flowers in Mumbai's Mulund suburb.

The incident traces back to January 28, 1991, when Kale allegedly ignited his wife after dousing her with kerosene due to ongoing domestic conflicts. Though she battled for her life in a hospital, she succumbed to the severe burn injuries. Kale was booked under IPC section 302 (murder), but he managed to elude authorities for over 33 years.

Persistent police investigations involved tracking Kale through surveillance and mobile phone data, initially leading them across Maharashtra and finally back to Mumbai. Kale's unexpected capture unfolded on Sunday when officers executed the arrest, preceding his court appearance where he was remanded in custody until January 3, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

