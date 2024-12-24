Tragic Explosion Rocks Turkish Factory

An explosion at an explosives factory in northwest Turkey has led to the tragic loss of 12 lives, with three others injured, according to CNN Turk. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

The explosion occurred at a facility located in the province of Balikesir. Initial reports from the local governor indicate no suspicion of sabotage, ruling out any criminal intent at this stage.

This incident underscores persistent safety issues within industrial settings, raising questions about protocols and preventive measures in place to protect workers and nearby residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)