Tragedy Strikes Birthday Party: Teen Fatally Shot in Patna

A fatal shooting marred a birthday party in Patna's Sri Krishna Puri area, as a 16-year-old boy lost his life to gun violence. The young victim was shot by an unidentified individual on Monday night.

According to Sachiwalay-2 sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Saket Kumar, the tragic incident occurred at approximately 11:30 pm in a residence at Gandhi Nagar locality. Police reached the site following reports of gunfire, only to find that the victim had already been transported to the nearest government hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, the teen succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The police have initiated an investigation to unravel the mystery surrounding the victim's and assailant's identities, with efforts underway to solve the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)