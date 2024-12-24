Tragedy Strikes Birthday Party: Teen Fatally Shot in Patna
A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot by an unknown assailant during a birthday celebration in Patna's Sri Krishna Puri area. Police are investigating the incident and attempting to identify both the victim and the shooter. The boy died from his injuries after being admitted to a local hospital.
- Country:
- India
A fatal shooting marred a birthday party in Patna's Sri Krishna Puri area, as a 16-year-old boy lost his life to gun violence. The young victim was shot by an unidentified individual on Monday night.
According to Sachiwalay-2 sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Saket Kumar, the tragic incident occurred at approximately 11:30 pm in a residence at Gandhi Nagar locality. Police reached the site following reports of gunfire, only to find that the victim had already been transported to the nearest government hospital for treatment.
Unfortunately, the teen succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The police have initiated an investigation to unravel the mystery surrounding the victim's and assailant's identities, with efforts underway to solve the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kylian Mbappé Breaks Silence on Swedish Investigation
Australian Synagogue Arson Alleged as Terrorist Act: Investigation Intensifies
South Korea's corruption investigation chief says he ordered travel ban on President Yoon over martial law decree, reports AP.
Tragic Missteps: Bengal Safari Park's Investigation into Tiger Cub Deaths
South Korea's Justice Ministry says President Yoon placed under travel ban for investigation of martial law, reports AP.