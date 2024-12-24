Israel Seeks European Support to Label Houthis as Terrorists

Israel is lobbying European nations to label Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebel group as a terrorist organization, according to a recent statement by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

The Houthis have launched several drone and missile attacks towards Israel, actions they claim show solidarity with Palestinians fighting in Gaza. These attacks have also interfered with international shipping, causing companies to opt for longer and more expensive routes.

This situation has sparked fears of global inflation. Many countries, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, already classify the group as terrorists. Recently, a missile from Yemen struck the Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, injuring 14 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)