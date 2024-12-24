Manipur Police Cadets Unite for Peace Amid Ethnic Strife
Manipur Police recruits from various ethnic backgrounds completed their training in Assam, promoting unity and peace. They return to their conflict-stricken state with a strong message of harmony and cooperation. The 1,946 new personnel, from Meitei, Kuki, Naga, and other communities, vow to serve together for Manipur's development.
In a significant step towards fostering unity, 1,946 Manipur Police recruits from diverse communities have completed their rigorous training at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Assam. They return to their ethnically troubled home state with a powerful message of peace and cooperation.
Newly inducted members from the Meitei, Kuki, Naga, Muslim, and other communities expressed their commitment to working together for peace. The recruits bonded during their year-long training, emphasizing the absence of discord among them despite ongoing ethnic tensions back home.
As the conflict has resulted in over 250 deaths and thousands displaced, the collaboration of these new officers holds promise for Manipur's troubled regions. Their unity, reflected in shared meals, accommodations, and responsibilities, serves as a hopeful symbol for the state's future peace efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
