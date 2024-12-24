Left Menu

Corruption Scandal Hits Bangladesh's Rooppur Nuclear Project

An anti-corruption investigation has been launched against former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family over allegations of embezzling USD 5 billion from the Rooppur nuclear project. The accusations have sparked significant legal and political turmoil, involving international entities, and are fiercely denied by Russian contractor Rosatom.

Updated: 24-12-2024 15:25 IST
  • Bangladesh

A high-profile investigation has been launched against former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family, as allegations surface of embezzling USD 5 billion from the Rooppur nuclear power project. The probe, initiated by Bangladesh's anti-graft panel, involves the examination of multiple prominent figures, including Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and her niece, UK's Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq.

Indian firms are engaged in constructing the nuclear facility, a Russian-designed project reported to be rife with financial misconduct. This comes shortly after the High Court demanded clarity on the inaction of the Anti-Corruption Commission regarding alleged fund transfers to a Malaysian bank.

Russian entity Rosatom, overseeing the project, vehemently denies the corruption claims, stating they adhere to transparency and combat corruption across operations. They argue that media allegations are attempts to undermine the project's integrity, which aims to enhance Bangladesh's energy supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

