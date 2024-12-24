Eugene Spector Sentenced: Espionage and Bribery
Eugene Spector, a U.S. citizen and former Russian businessman, was sentenced to a total of 15 years in a Russian prison for espionage and bribery. The espionage conviction added 13 years to his existing 3.5-year sentence for bribery, resulting in a 15-year term in a maximum-security penal colony.
A Russian court sentenced Eugene Spector, a U.S. citizen, to a total of 15 years in prison on charges of espionage and bribery on Tuesday. The charges originate from a closed-door trial reported by Russian state news outlets.
Spector, originally from Russia, was serving a 3.5-year sentence for bribery when he was charged with espionage in August of last year. Details surrounding the espionage charges remain undisclosed in the media.
The additional 13-year sentence for spying has been appended to his existing sentence, amounting to an overall 15-year term in a maximum-security penal colony. Before his arrest, Spector chaired Medpolymerprom Group, a company noted for specializing in cancer-curing drugs.
