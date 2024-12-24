Scandal in Skies: Fake Degrees Ground Pakistani Pilots

In a shocking revelation, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency has uncovered that two pilots served Pakistan International Airlines for years using fake degrees.

Kashan Aijaz Dodhy and Mohsin Ali, who were employed in 1995 and 2006 respectively, have confessed to their offenses alongside other implicated staff members. The scandal has triggered serious repercussions both locally and internationally.

Judge Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh sentenced the involved individuals, spotlighting ongoing concerns about fraudulent practices within Pakistan's aviation sector that have previously embarrassed the nation on a global scale.

