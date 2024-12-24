Scandal in Skies: Fake Degrees Ground Pakistani Pilots
Two Pakistani pilots with fake degrees served PIA for years. The scandal, part of a larger issue involving academic fraud within PIA, has led to multiple legal actions and international travel bans for Pakistani-based airlines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:30 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a shocking revelation, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency has uncovered that two pilots served Pakistan International Airlines for years using fake degrees.
Kashan Aijaz Dodhy and Mohsin Ali, who were employed in 1995 and 2006 respectively, have confessed to their offenses alongside other implicated staff members. The scandal has triggered serious repercussions both locally and internationally.
Judge Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh sentenced the involved individuals, spotlighting ongoing concerns about fraudulent practices within Pakistan's aviation sector that have previously embarrassed the nation on a global scale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- PIA
- Pilots
- FIA
- Fake Degrees
- Aviation
- Scandal
- EU Ban
- Licences
- Legal Action
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spurious Drug Scandal: Four Booked in Maharashtra Hospital Case
Successful Validation Flight at Noida International Airport: A Milestone in Indian Aviation
Starlink Scandal: Satellite Internet Device in Record Drug Bust
Noida International Airport's Successful Validation Flight: A Leap in Aviation
Air India's Aviation Expansion: 100 More Aircraft Ordered from Airbus