Left Menu

Scandal in Skies: Fake Degrees Ground Pakistani Pilots

Two Pakistani pilots with fake degrees served PIA for years. The scandal, part of a larger issue involving academic fraud within PIA, has led to multiple legal actions and international travel bans for Pakistani-based airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:30 IST
Scandal in Skies: Fake Degrees Ground Pakistani Pilots
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a shocking revelation, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency has uncovered that two pilots served Pakistan International Airlines for years using fake degrees.

Kashan Aijaz Dodhy and Mohsin Ali, who were employed in 1995 and 2006 respectively, have confessed to their offenses alongside other implicated staff members. The scandal has triggered serious repercussions both locally and internationally.

Judge Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh sentenced the involved individuals, spotlighting ongoing concerns about fraudulent practices within Pakistan's aviation sector that have previously embarrassed the nation on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024