Relentless Crackdown: Srinagar Police Tackle Drug Trafficking

Srinagar Police have intensified their actions against drug trafficking, registering 94 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against 156 individuals in 2023.

This crackdown aims to dismantle drug networks in the city and curb the increasing menace of illicit substance distribution among youth.

Assets valued at Rs 4.47 crores, including seven vehicles and seven houses, have been seized, and 23 bank accounts have been frozen in connection with these activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)