Relentless Crackdown: Srinagar Police Tackle Drug Trafficking

The Srinagar Police have intensified efforts against drug trafficking, registering 94 cases under the NDPS Act and arresting 156 persons. Properties worth Rs 4.47 crores acquired through the drug trade have been seized. Notoriously involved individuals face stricter actions to dismantle narcotics networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:02 IST
Srinagar Police have intensified their actions against drug trafficking, registering 94 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against 156 individuals in 2023.

This crackdown aims to dismantle drug networks in the city and curb the increasing menace of illicit substance distribution among youth.

Assets valued at Rs 4.47 crores, including seven vehicles and seven houses, have been seized, and 23 bank accounts have been frozen in connection with these activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

