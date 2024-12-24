Left Menu

Health Insights: WHO Withdrawal, Famine Crisis, and Pharmaceutical Updates

A roundup of health news highlighting the U.S. potential exit from the WHO during Trump's next term, spreading famine in Sudan due to disrupted aid, reduced global aid amid rising hunger, pharmaceutical updates including a settlement between Abbott and DexCom, and other notable health sector developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:30 IST
Health news takes center stage as discussions within Donald Trump's transition team indicate plans for the U.S. to pull out of the World Health Organization at the start of his second term. Lawrence Gostin, a health law expert, has confirmed the potential withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Sudan faces a worsening famine as aid disruptions continue. The famine has now spread to additional areas in North Darfur and South Kordofan, raising global concerns. The nation's withdrawal from a global hunger-monitor system further complicates aid delivery.

In pharmaceutical news, Abbott and DexCom have settled all ongoing patent disputes over glucose monitoring devices, while other noteworthy developments include Eli Lilly's obesity drug being approved for NHS use in Britain and AstraZeneca's decision to withdraw a lung cancer drug application in the EU.

