Turkey's Maritime Talks with Syria: A New Frontier

Turkey is exploring a maritime demarcation agreement with Syria following the establishment of a permanent government in Damascus. The countries discuss oil and hydrocarbon exploration potential as Turkey aims to strengthen relations in multiple sectors, signaling a strategic shift in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:42 IST
Turkey is set to pursue a maritime demarcation agreement with Syria once a permanent government takes shape in Damascus, according to Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

This development follows Turkey's involvement in Syria's recent political shift, where backed rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad after a prolonged civil conflict.

Talks will potentially cover trade, energy, and defense as Turkey looks to expand influence and cooperation through resource exploration agreements with its neighbor.

