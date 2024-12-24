Turkey's Maritime Talks with Syria: A New Frontier

Turkey is set to pursue a maritime demarcation agreement with Syria once a permanent government takes shape in Damascus, according to Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

This development follows Turkey's involvement in Syria's recent political shift, where backed rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad after a prolonged civil conflict.

Talks will potentially cover trade, energy, and defense as Turkey looks to expand influence and cooperation through resource exploration agreements with its neighbor.

