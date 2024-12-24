Delhi High Court Demands CAG Report Transparency in Assembly

The Delhi High Court has called on the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor to respond to a plea that demands a special sitting of the legislative assembly for the tabling of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.

Justice Sanjeev Narula emphasized the fulfillment of the request to have Chief Minister Atishi, also in charge of the finance portfolio, forward 14 CAG reports to the assembly speaker.

The court's notice was accompanied by a petition filed by multiple BJP legislators who argue for their right to discuss the CAG findings publicly, notwithstanding previous assurances allegedly breached by the Delhi administration. The hearing is slated for January 8, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)