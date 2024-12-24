Left Menu

Negligence Sparks Outrage: Woman Injured by Snapped Live Wire

A 34-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after a snapped live wire fell on her in Kalaburagi. The incident, which also endangered children on a nearby school bus, has led to negligence charges against GESCOM and City Corporation officials. The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident unfolded in Kalaburagi as a 34-year-old woman was gravely injured after a live wire snapped and fell on her. This has led to a case being registered against officials of GESCOM and the City Corporation, police reported on Tuesday.

The victim, now receiving treatment in a private hospital, endured severe injuries to her extremities and stomach and is currently in a critical state. Her family's complaint prompted police action, with allegations of negligence under investigation.

The accident occurred on Monday when the electrical wire first struck a school bus transporting intellectually disabled children. The woman was injured while boarding the bus with her son, suffering burns by maintaining contact with the grounded vehicle. Fortunately, all children aboard the bus escaped unharmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

