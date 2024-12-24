Negligence Sparks Outrage: Woman Injured by Snapped Live Wire

A disturbing incident unfolded in Kalaburagi as a 34-year-old woman was gravely injured after a live wire snapped and fell on her. This has led to a case being registered against officials of GESCOM and the City Corporation, police reported on Tuesday.

The victim, now receiving treatment in a private hospital, endured severe injuries to her extremities and stomach and is currently in a critical state. Her family's complaint prompted police action, with allegations of negligence under investigation.

The accident occurred on Monday when the electrical wire first struck a school bus transporting intellectually disabled children. The woman was injured while boarding the bus with her son, suffering burns by maintaining contact with the grounded vehicle. Fortunately, all children aboard the bus escaped unharmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)