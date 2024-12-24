Negligence Sparks Outrage: Woman Injured by Snapped Live Wire
A 34-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after a snapped live wire fell on her in Kalaburagi. The incident, which also endangered children on a nearby school bus, has led to negligence charges against GESCOM and City Corporation officials. The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident unfolded in Kalaburagi as a 34-year-old woman was gravely injured after a live wire snapped and fell on her. This has led to a case being registered against officials of GESCOM and the City Corporation, police reported on Tuesday.
The victim, now receiving treatment in a private hospital, endured severe injuries to her extremities and stomach and is currently in a critical state. Her family's complaint prompted police action, with allegations of negligence under investigation.
The accident occurred on Monday when the electrical wire first struck a school bus transporting intellectually disabled children. The woman was injured while boarding the bus with her son, suffering burns by maintaining contact with the grounded vehicle. Fortunately, all children aboard the bus escaped unharmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- wire
- snap
- injury
- GESCOM
- Kalaburagi
- negligence
- police
- investigation
- electricity
- hospital
ALSO READ
Yonhap news agency reports police are considering placing an overseas travel ban on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, reports AP.
Seven persons, including four college students, killed in road accident in Gujarat's Junagadh district: Police.
Escalating Tensions: Farmers & Police Clash at Punjab-Haryana Border
Police Hunt for Stalking Suspect in Bhiwandi
Major Heroin Seizure in Delhi: Police Arrests Two, Busts a Drug Ring