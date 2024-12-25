Left Menu

Two suspected terrorists nabbed in Assam: Police

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-12-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 14:53 IST
Two suspected terrorists nabbed in Assam: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Two suspected members of a 'sleeper cell' of a terror network have been apprehended along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Assam's Kokrajhar district, police said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said the Special Task Force (STF), along with Kokrajhar District Police, carried out an operation in Namapara area on Tuesday night and nabbed the two persons.

''The team, led by STF Inspector General Parthasarathi Mahanta, achieved a huge success in averting a possible major terror act by the Jihadi elements of a global terrorist organisation. We seized huge war-like stores from them,'' he added.

The duo were 'sleeper cell' members of a network, having links with the Bangladesh-based Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which is an affiliate of the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), Singh said.

He said that the operation was part of the ongoing multi-state exercise -- Operation Praghat.

On the intervening night of December 17-18, the Assam Police arrested eight suspected terrorists, including one Bangladeshi, in coordinated inter-state operations and busted an attempt to set up 'sleeper cells' to carry subversive activities across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024