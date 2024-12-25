Left Menu

Three fake policemen arrested for extorting money through honey trap in Delhi

There, she served him snacks, the officer said.The girl unbuttoned the doctors shirt and four people, including two in police uniform, entered the room, police said in a statement.The girl escaped and all the four people caught the doctor and allegedly extorted Rs nine lakh from him by threatening arresting in a criminal case, it stated.The complainant reported the incident to the local police of Binda Pur and a case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 17:38 IST
Three fake policemen arrested for extorting money through honey trap in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of fake policemen who would extort people after setting up honey traps in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area, police said.

Three fake Delhi Police identity cards and a Delhi Police head constable rank uniform were also recovered from the accused.

''Neeraj Tyagi alias Dheeraj alias Dheeru, 42 Years, of Tilak Nagar, Ashish Mathur, 31, of Karala, and Deepak alias Sajan, 30, of Kharkhoda were arrested near Budh Vihar Nala, Main Kanjhawala Road on Tuesday,'' Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia said.

The accused were taken to the Crime Branch office for further interrogations where they tried to escape from the custody but were overpowered, Bhatia added.

Neeraj and Deepak were wanted in a honey trap case of Bindapur in the Dwarka district, he said.

Another officer said that in August, 2024, a 60-year-old doctor was contacted through telephone by an unknown girl.

The girl had some chat with the doctor and after a few days, the girl called him at her home, saying that her mother was ill.

''The doctor went to the address of the girl, located near the Janakpuri Metro station, West Delhi. There, she served him snacks,'' the officer said.

The girl unbuttoned the doctor's shirt and four people, including two in police uniform, entered the room, police said in a statement.

The girl escaped and all the four people caught the doctor and allegedly extorted Rs nine lakh from him by threatening arresting in a criminal case, it stated.

The complainant reported the incident to the local police of Binda Pur and a case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered. Four accused, including two women, were arrested but Neeraj and Deepak were absconding, Bhatia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024