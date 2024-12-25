Left Menu

Russia accuses NATO of trying to turn Moldova into a logistical centre to supply Ukrainian army

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-12-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 18:23 IST
Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday accused NATO of trying to turn Moldova into a logistical centre to supply the Ukrainian army and of seeking to bring its military infrastrucure closer to Russia.

Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokeswoman, made the accusation at a weekly news briefing during which she said the majority of Moldova's population did not want to join the military alliance.

She cited what she said was a large transfer of weapons to Moldova in recent months and what she said were the pro-Western views of Maia Sandu, Moldova's president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

