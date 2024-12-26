Navi Mumbai Land Scam Unfolds: Rs 2 Crore Fraud in Spotlight
Navi Mumbai police have filed charges against a company owner and four associates for allegedly defrauding 36 individuals in land sales worth over Rs 2 crore. The victims paid for land since October 2017 but received neither the property nor refunds, prompting legal action.
In a significant development, the Navi Mumbai police have taken legal action against a private company's owner and four others, accused of defrauding 36 individuals of over Rs 2 crore in a fraudulent land sale operation.
The alleged fraud involves land deals in Jui, Uran area of Navi Mumbai, initiated since October 2017. Despite receiving Rs 2.07 crore from victims, the accused failed to deliver land possession or return the money.
Victims lodged a complaint after unsuccessful attempts to reclaim their funds or land, leading Vashi police to register a case under cheating charges on Tuesday.
