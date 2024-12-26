Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Russia-Ukraine Clashes Intensify

Ukraine is accused by Russia of targeting civilian areas using Western missiles and drones. In response, Russia plans retaliatory measures, maintains focus on military targets. The recent shelling in Russia's Kursk region resulted in casualties, escalating the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:32 IST
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have surged, with allegations from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accusing Ukraine of targeting civilian areas within Russia using Western-provided missiles and drones. Lavrov assured that Moscow would issue a response to these acts.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia's military operations strictly focus on military facilities and infrastructure, stating that targeting civilian locations is not within their standard operating procedures.

This escalation comes as reports confirmed that Ukrainian shelling in the town of Lgov, located in Russia's Kursk region, resulted in four fatalities and five injuries, as announced by the region's acting governor.

