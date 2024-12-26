Pope Francis Opens Historic 'Holy Door' at Rome Prison for Jubilee Year
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:43 IST
Pope Francis made history on Thursday by opening a 'Holy Door' at Italy's sprawling Rebibbia prison, marking a first in Vatican tradition for the Catholic Holy Year.
Addressing inmates and staff, Francis conveyed a powerful message against despair, urging them to retain hope despite life's challenges. This initiative marks one of only five 'Holy Doors' being opened for the Jubilee year.
The current Jubilee, a time of peace and forgiveness, runs until January 2026. The Vatican emphasizes this unique event underscores Pope Francis's continued commitment to the incarcerated, a focus throughout his papacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
