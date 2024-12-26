Left Menu

Clash Over Cow Shelter Sparks Legal Battle in Indore

Following a clash in Indore during the removal of an illegal cow shelter, police registered a case against cow vigilantes for rioting and culpable homicide attempt. Injuries were reported among civic employees, leading to mutual accusations of assault and animal cruelty. An investigation is underway.

A legal battle has erupted in Indore after a violent clash during the removal of an illegal cow shelter led to injuries among civic employees. A case has been registered against several cow vigilantes for rioting and attempting culpable homicide, authorities state.

The conflict unfolded during an anti-encroachment drive in Dutt Nagar, leaving three employees of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) injured. Involved parties, including members from the Bajrang Dal, are accused of attacking civilians and damaging government property.

While the cow protectors claim cruelty towards animals led to the unrest, municipal officials assert their workers were assault victims. Investigations continue as calls for accountability and justice rise amidst the heated dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

