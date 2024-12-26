Ukrainian Strike on Russian Military Industrial Facility
The Ukrainian military announced a recent air force strike on a military industrial facility in Russia's Rostov region, specifically in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky. The facility produced solid fuel for ballistic missiles used against Ukraine. Details on the timing and damage were not disclosed.
