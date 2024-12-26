Left Menu

Ukrainian Strike on Russian Military Industrial Facility

The Ukrainian military announced a recent air force strike on a military industrial facility in Russia's Rostov region, specifically in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky. The facility produced solid fuel for ballistic missiles used against Ukraine. Details on the timing and damage were not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:01 IST
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:

On Thursday, the Ukrainian military revealed that its air force conducted a strike targeting a military industrial facility in Russia's Rostov region. This strike occurred in recent days, although specific timing was not provided.

According to the military, the facility located in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky played a crucial role in the production of solid fuel, which is used in ballistic missiles directed at Ukraine by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian military has withheld details regarding the extent of the damage inflicted by the strike, leaving questions about the impact unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

