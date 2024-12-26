Ukrainian Strike on Russian Military Industrial Facility

On Thursday, the Ukrainian military revealed that its air force conducted a strike targeting a military industrial facility in Russia's Rostov region. This strike occurred in recent days, although specific timing was not provided.

According to the military, the facility located in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky played a crucial role in the production of solid fuel, which is used in ballistic missiles directed at Ukraine by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian military has withheld details regarding the extent of the damage inflicted by the strike, leaving questions about the impact unaddressed.

