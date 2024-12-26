Karnataka Tragedy: Compensation Announced for Victims
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation for each family of the two victims who died from burn injuries in a gas explosion. The incident involved nine Lord Ayyappa devotees, and seven others remain critically injured in the Hubballi district.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced compensation for families of two victims of a tragic gas cylinder explosion.
The incident occurred at Achchhavana Colony in Sainagar, where nine Lord Ayyappa devotees were staying. The two deceased were among those severely injured when an LPG cylinder caught fire.
The other seven devotees remain in critical condition, with advanced medical treatment underway, including the involvement of specialist doctors from Bengaluru.
