Karnataka Tragedy: Compensation Announced for Victims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced compensation for families of two victims of a tragic gas cylinder explosion.

The incident occurred at Achchhavana Colony in Sainagar, where nine Lord Ayyappa devotees were staying. The two deceased were among those severely injured when an LPG cylinder caught fire.

The other seven devotees remain in critical condition, with advanced medical treatment underway, including the involvement of specialist doctors from Bengaluru.

