Left Menu

Lebanon's Diplomatic Outreach to Syria's New Leadership

Lebanon expressed a desire to establish strong neighborly relations with Syria, relayed by Foreign Minister Bou Habib to his Syrian counterpart. The redeployment of Hezbollah fighters weakened Syrian government lines. Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, seeks to build relationships with Arab and Western leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:42 IST
Lebanon's Diplomatic Outreach to Syria's New Leadership
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a significant diplomatic move, Lebanon aims to foster amicable relations with Syria's newly established administration. This marks a notable shift in regional dynamics, as communicated in Lebanon's inaugural message to Damascus.

The message, delivered by Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, underscores Lebanon's acknowledgment of transformed political landscapes. Historically, Hezbollah, backed by Iran, bolstered Syria's former President Bashar al-Assad during prolonged conflicts. However, with Hezbollah's recent relocation of its forces back to Lebanon to confront Israel, Syrian defenses have been notably weakened.

Following the ousting of Assad, new Islamist leadership under Ahmed al-Sharaa has emerged in Syria. Al-Sharaa's administration is actively pursuing the establishment of diplomatic connections with both Arab and Western nations, signifying a potential shift in regional alliances and power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024