CID Steps In: The Investigative Twist in Sarpanch Murder Case

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Maharashtra is investigating linked cases surrounding the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Deshmukh was murdered after attempting to intervene in a Rs 2 crore extortion case. Multiple suspects have been detained, and ongoing investigations continue under the CID's supervision.

Updated: 26-12-2024 17:07 IST
  India

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Maharashtra has taken charge of the investigation into two cases connected to the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, officials announced on Thursday.

Previously, the CID initiated a probe into the sarpanch's murder on December 12 following state government directives. Deshmukh, who served as the sarpanch of Massajog village in the Beed district, was abducted and murdered on December 9.

In addition to probing Deshmukh's murder, the CID is also investigating a concerning Rs 2 crore extortion case, wherein Walmik Karad and two accomplices—Vishnu Chate and Sudarshan Ghule—were allegedly involved. The CID is also looking into a related assault case. A CID team collected information in the village on Thursday.

The CID has detained three accused individuals identified as Jairam Chate, Mahesh Kedar, and Pratik Ghule, whose custody has been extended until January 6. The agency plans to request custody of Vishnu Chate, presently held by Beed police until December 27.

Under a Superintendent of Police's guidance, the CID has been operating in Kej taluka since Thursday to further the investigation. Police previously alleged Vishnu Chate demanded Rs 2 crore from an energy company to allow windmill operations, prompting Deshmukh's intervention that led to his abduction and subsequent murder.

Opposition leaders have alleged a political connection, citing associations between Walmik Karad and the Nationalist Congress Party minister Dhananjay Munde from Beed district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

