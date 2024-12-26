Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to Lead Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Conclave

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the Armed Forces Flag Day CSR conclave in New Delhi, focusing on rehabilitation and welfare of veterans and dependents. The event aims to mobilize CSR support. Prominent contributors will be felicitated, with senior officials including Minister of State for Defence attending.

Rajnath Singh to Lead Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Conclave
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to chair the sixth Armed Forces Flag Day Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) conclave on Friday. The event, organized by the Kendriya Sainik Board under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, highlights the efforts in rehabilitating and supporting veterans, widows, and their dependents through CSR initiatives.

Scheduled for December 27 in New Delhi, the conclave will also see Singh honoring notable CSR contributors to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. These efforts underscore the defense ministry's commitment to bolstering resources for veteran welfare initiatives.

The event will be attended by other key officials, including Minister of State for Defence Sanjey Seth, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and Secretary ESW Niten Chandra, alongside veterans, defense personnel, and CSR representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

