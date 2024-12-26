Steady Progress in China-India Border Standoff Resolution

The Chinese and Indian militaries are reportedly making steady progress toward resolving the border standoff at eastern Ladakh, according to China's Defence Ministry. The agreement, reached on October 21, is being implemented effectively by both sides, emphasized Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang at a recent media briefing.

Dialogue between Chinese and Indian leaders, prompted by Special Representatives Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, has contributed to warming relations, previously cold since April 2020. The diplomatic and military channels are actively working towards maintaining peace, leveraging the consensus reached during PM Modi and President Xi Jinping's meeting.

Colonel Zhang highlighted the importance of this collaboration in serving the nations' fundamental interests and supporting peace in border areas. He reaffirmed China's commitment to joint efforts for stability, noting the enhanced interaction between both nations' militaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)