Black Sea Oil Spill Crisis: Environmental Emergency Declared

A federal emergency has been declared in Russia after an oil spill, involving two Russian tankers, occurred in the Black Sea, according to the Emergencies Ministry.

The incident happened during a storm on December 15, leading one tanker to split in half and the other to run aground.

The spill has severely affected beaches near Anapa, a popular resort, and posed significant threats to wildlife, including seabirds, dolphins, and porpoises, with over 10,000 people working on the cleanup.

(With inputs from agencies.)