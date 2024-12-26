Left Menu

Black Sea Oil Spill Crisis: Environmental Emergency Declared

A federal emergency was declared in Russia following an oil spill caused by two tankers in the Black Sea. A storm led to one tanker splitting in half and the other running aground, resulting in severe environmental impact. Efforts are underway to address the wildlife threat.

Updated: 26-12-2024 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

A federal emergency has been declared in Russia after an oil spill, involving two Russian tankers, occurred in the Black Sea, according to the Emergencies Ministry.

The incident happened during a storm on December 15, leading one tanker to split in half and the other to run aground.

The spill has severely affected beaches near Anapa, a popular resort, and posed significant threats to wildlife, including seabirds, dolphins, and porpoises, with over 10,000 people working on the cleanup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

