Tragedy in Pune: Man Arrested for Horrific Crimes Against Minors

In a shocking incident, police in Maharashtra's Pune district have arrested a 54-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting and killing two minor sisters, aged 8 and 9. The accused, Ajay Das, hailing from West Bengal, carried out this heinous act on Wednesday.

Ajay Das, employed as a cook in a small eatery, was a neighbor of the victims' family. The horrific crime came to light after the girls were reported missing, and their bodies were discovered in a water drum near their home.

Das allegedly targeted the younger sister first, and when the elder sister went looking for her, she too fell victim. Preempting an attempt to flee, police apprehended him at a hotel near Pune. This tragic episode has led to strong protests from the local community demanding justice.

