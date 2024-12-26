Left Menu

Controversy Grows Over Waqf Amendment Bill Responses

A parliamentary panel is dissatisfied with the responses regarding Waqf properties from Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The committee, chaired by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, has given these states two weeks to provide further information. Concerns have been raised over the registration and unauthorized occupation of Waqf properties.

Updated: 26-12-2024 20:24 IST
A parliamentary panel examining the Waqf Amendment Bill has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the responses submitted by Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh concerning the status of Waqf properties in their regions.

Jagdambika Pal, BJP member and chairman of the Joint Committee on the bill, stated that the representatives were given a fortnight to furnish satisfactory responses, and could be recalled for further clarification.

The committee aims to gather comprehensive details on Waqf properties, including their registration and income generation, and will visit Kolkata, Patna, and Lucknow to engage with stakeholders.

