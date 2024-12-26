Controversy Grows Over Waqf Amendment Bill Responses

A parliamentary panel examining the Waqf Amendment Bill has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the responses submitted by Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh concerning the status of Waqf properties in their regions.

Jagdambika Pal, BJP member and chairman of the Joint Committee on the bill, stated that the representatives were given a fortnight to furnish satisfactory responses, and could be recalled for further clarification.

The committee aims to gather comprehensive details on Waqf properties, including their registration and income generation, and will visit Kolkata, Patna, and Lucknow to engage with stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)