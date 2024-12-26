Probe Ordered into Luxury Items at Ex-CM Kejriwal's Vacated Bungalow

The Vigilance Directorate has called on Delhi's Public Works Department to investigate the source of expensive items left in the bungalow vacated by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta has alleged potential breach of government protocols associated with these luxury goods.

Responding to Gupta's claims, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP of persistent negative politics. The AAP maintains that despite numerous legal accusations, they continue to serve Delhi's citizens, highlighting over 200 cases with numerous acquittals.

This latest investigation stems from Gupta's formal complaint to the Delhi lieutenant governor, which has since led to orders for a comprehensive review by the Vigilance Directorate. The PWD has been tasked with verifying any discrepancies in the items found at the Flagstaff Road bungalow.

(With inputs from agencies.)