Delhi Marijuana Bust Unveils Cross-State Smuggling

In a significant drug bust, Delhi Police have arrested three individuals, including two women, with over 46 kilograms of marijuana. The suspects, identified as Wasim, Babli Kaur, and Asha Kaur, were nabbed during a routine patrol on Wednesday night.

Police sources revealed that during interrogation, the accused confessed to purchasing the marijuana from a supplier in Orissa. The illegal consignment was intended for distribution across Delhi and the NCR region.

An FIR has been lodged against the trio, and further investigations are underway to dismantle the network involved in this cross-state smuggling operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)